Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:ZY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. 19,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,108. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

