-$0.09 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.04. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 779,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.