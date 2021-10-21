$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

