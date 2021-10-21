1,359 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $37,450,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $13,227,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,035 shares of company stock worth $30,698,305 over the last three months.

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.77.

AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

