$2.21 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. DaVita reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in DaVita by 119.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DaVita by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 4.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. 5,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,409. DaVita has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.