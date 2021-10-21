$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $7.16 on Monday, reaching $125.83. 78,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

