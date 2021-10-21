$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $229.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.20 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $216.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $953.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $967.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 147.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 98,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 7,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,685. Globus Medical has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

