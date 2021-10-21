2,931 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

AUDC stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

