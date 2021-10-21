5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VNP opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.18. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.32 million and a PE ratio of 73.10.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

