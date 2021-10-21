$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.71 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.79 billion to $35.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $37.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

