Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $345.82. 27,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,027. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.06. Accenture has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $350.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,984. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

