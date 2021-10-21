ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0990 on Exchanges

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00099591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00189725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

