Acumen Capital Raises Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$16.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective lifted by Acumen Capital from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Sylogist stock opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$7.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

