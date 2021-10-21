Acute Angle Cloud One Day Trading Volume Tops $669,950.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $669,950.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,673.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.40 or 0.06510618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.00316021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.64 or 0.01003041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00429168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00274345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00265027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

