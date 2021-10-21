Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

AAV stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.07. 968,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,187. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

