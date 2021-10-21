Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

