Advisory Services Network LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,617 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $421,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $10,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $126,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $117,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

