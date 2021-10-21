Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $53,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,622,000 after buying an additional 91,079 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 34.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after buying an additional 207,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FGEN stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $954.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

