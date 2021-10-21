Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,849 shares of company stock worth $16,507,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.