Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $67.84 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

