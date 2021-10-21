Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $31.63 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

