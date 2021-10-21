AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ASLE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,899. AerSale has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,396,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

