Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 5.6%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 430,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

