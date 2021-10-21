Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AGYS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
