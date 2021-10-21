Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 428,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

