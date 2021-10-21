Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.50.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.47. 314,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.011695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

