Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Agora stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 23,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,746. Agora has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agora by 563.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth $66,012,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

