Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,064,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

