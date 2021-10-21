Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $608.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.48 and a 200 day moving average of $635.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $328.97 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

