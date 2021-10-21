Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $102.27 on Monday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

