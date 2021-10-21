Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 28,964 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of STERIS worth $63,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average is $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $229.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.