Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.