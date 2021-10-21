Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,409.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

