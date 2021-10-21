American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,840,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

