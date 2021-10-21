Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 80,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,887,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amyris by 40.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amyris by 532.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $4,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.