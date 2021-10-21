Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $33.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.44 billion and the lowest is $32.71 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.21 billion to $151.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.79 billion to $186.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.00. 261,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Amundi bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.