Analysts Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,803. The company has a market cap of $77.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

