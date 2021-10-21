Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $643.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $734.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 635.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.