Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 318,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

