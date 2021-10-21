Analysts Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.79. 180,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,947. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

