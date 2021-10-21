Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $35.25

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 294,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,830. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.