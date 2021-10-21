Analyzing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

30.6% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DigitalOcean and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 30.46 -$43.57 million N/A N/A MassRoots $10,000.00 3,019.22 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DigitalOcean and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $72.10, suggesting a potential downside of 20.20%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A MassRoots N/A -207.62% N/A

Summary

DigitalOcean beats MassRoots on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.