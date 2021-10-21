AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

