Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,375.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $$20.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

