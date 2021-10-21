Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Major Shareholder Cpmg Inc Acquires 683,871 Shares

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.