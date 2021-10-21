Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.