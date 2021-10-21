Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

