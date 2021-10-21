Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 213,615 shares.The stock last traded at $143.58 and had previously closed at $145.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 711,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,790 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

