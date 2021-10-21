AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

