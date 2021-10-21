Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $360.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $409.69 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

