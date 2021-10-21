AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,677.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 444,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 419,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

